Cyber Security Bureau recovers ₹85.05 crore for cyber fraud victims during March-July

The Telangana’s Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has recovered ₹85.05 crore for victims of cyber fraud between March and July of 2024.

This success stems from a collaborative effort between the TGCSB and the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), said the director of the bureau, Shikha Goel. “Since the implementation of strict measures and directives issued to the District Judges on February 20, a total of 6,840 petitions have been submitted to courts. Notably, refund orders have been granted in 6,449 cases, totalling a staggering ₹85.05 crore,” said the official, adding that Cyberabad emerged as the top performing unit with ₹36.8 crore recovered for victims.

The TGCSB emphasises the critical importance of reporting cyber fraud within the ‘golden hour’, which is the moment the crime is discovered or suspected. “Immediate reporting significantly increases the chances of freezing stolen funds in the perpetrator’s accounts, facilitating their return to victims. Victims are urged to report incidents promptly by calling 1930 or visiting the cybercrime.gov.in ,” added the officer.