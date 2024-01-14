‘Cyber fraudsters using Congress logo for donations’

January 14, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City cyber crime police have booked a case against certain persons for creating a similar logo and profile of the Indian National Congress (INC) and eliciting donations. The alleged fraud is timed with the party’s ‘donate for desh’ crowdfunding campaign.

According to senior vice president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Mallu Ravi, who filed the complaint, several such instances were found across social media platforms. He even attached details of a reported transaction in the case.

The police have booked the case under cheating and related provisions of the Information Technology Act and are investigating.

