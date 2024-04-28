Cyber fraud gang operating from Cambodia busted, local agent arrested

April 28, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Sircilla police have busted a cyber fraud gang allegedly running a fake call centre in Cambodia that cheated several gullible unemployed youth in Telangana and elsewhere in the country by promising jobs abroad.

The police arrested one of the agents of the gang identified as Kancharla Saiprasad, 27, of Kodimial in Jagtial district, and traced another accused - Abid Ansari of Pune.

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against the remaining accused – Sadakat of Uttar Pradesh, who is presently staying in Maldives, and Shadab, a native of Bihar, currently staying in Dubai.

The cyber fraud came to light when A. Lakshmi of Peddur village approached the Sircilla police a few days ago seeking their intervention to ensure the safe return of her son A Shiva Prasad, who she claimed was in illegal confinement of a fraudulent company allegedly run by a Chinese national in Cambodia.

In her complaint, she alleged that Saiprasad of KodimIal sent her son to Cambodia by collecting ₹1,40,000 on the pretext of a job in the south-east Asian nation recently.

Citing her phone conversation with her son, she said that her son along with several other gullible youths from India landed in the clutches of a cyber crime gang in Cambodia and were being forced to make phone calls to Indian phone numbers to commit cyber crimes like lottery fraud and fake online recruitment scams.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the details of Shiva Prasad, a native of Peddur village, were shared with the Indian Embassy authorities after registering a case against the cybercrime gang based on a complaint from his mother Lakshmi. Shiva Prasad has been subsequently rescued by the Cambodian police through the Indian Embassy. He is expected to return to India within two days.

Further investigation into the case is underway.