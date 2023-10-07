Cyber criminals target VHR 

October 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Friday approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police to report about a scammer who impersonated a former Andhra Pradesh Minister and requested money transfer.

Reportedly, the caller had asked Mr. Rao for ₹3,000 to buy medicines. Instead of transferring the money online, Mr. Rao sent one of his friends in Rajamahendravaram to meet the former Minister and hand over the money.

The complaint to the police followed when the duo realised it to be impersonation and scam for money.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.