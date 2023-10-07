ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber criminals target VHR 

October 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Friday approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police to report about a scammer who impersonated a former Andhra Pradesh Minister and requested money transfer.

Reportedly, the caller had asked Mr. Rao for ₹3,000 to buy medicines. Instead of transferring the money online, Mr. Rao sent one of his friends in Rajamahendravaram to meet the former Minister and hand over the money.

The complaint to the police followed when the duo realised it to be impersonation and scam for money.

