GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cyber crimes police quiz five from TPCC social media team 

May 03, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police started questioning the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee social media staff in connection with Union Minister Amit Shah’s alleged morphed video. They had earlier booked cases against them on April 27 against the five, including two women. While the questioning commenced on Thursday, officials are yet to confirm their detention.

Earlier, the Delhi Police summoned Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly posting the video on X (formerly Twitter). While the Delhi police were trying to serve the second notices on the individuals, the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad allegedly detained the five, identified as Manne Satish Kumar, Naveen Pettem,  Shiva Kumar Ambala, Geeta and Asma Tasleema, and questioned them. 

The Hyderabad police had booked cases under Sections 469, 505 (1)(c) of the IPC following a complaint from G. Premender Reddy, the BJP State General Secretary. He had alleged that the Congress party leaders had morphed a video of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in regard to his statements on Muslim and SC/ST reservation.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.