Cyber crime victims in Telangana get refund of ₹2.19 crore through Lok Adalat 

March 18, 2024 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The victims of cyber fraud were refunded ₹2.19 crore of the money they lost in online fraud after their cases were addressed in the national Lok Adalat. The court heard and cleared 546 cases by refunding ₹2,19,80,840 to the victims, officials from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) said.

​Telangana, being the first State in the country to have a fully functional 1930 helpline for cyber frauds, stands amongst the top five States in the country in freezing/holding or saving the victims’ money in fraudsters’ bank accounts. This was possible with the prompt intervention of the TSCSB call centre and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) monitoring officers when a financial cyber crime is reported.

“To ease the process of refunding the money back to the victims, TSCSB has collaborated with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) and drafted a simplified SOP/guidelines to be followed by the police and the judiciary to ensure that the victims get back their lost money without facing undue delay or hardship,” explained the officials, adding that this procedure will continue henceforth.

