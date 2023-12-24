Cyber crime up by 248% in Cyberabad limits

December 24, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Out of the 29,156 police cases reported in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in 2023, Madhapur zone reported 6,930 cases, followed by Balanagar zone with 6,180 cases, Rajendranagar zone - 5,096 cases, 4,218 cases in Medchal, and 4,094 cases in Shamshabad zone.

The crime statistics were shared by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty during the 2023 annual round up. The figures are till November 30, 2023, said the official.

Cyberabad Police Commissionerate recorded 248% spike in the money lost in cyber crime cases in 2023. While ₹66.66 crore was lost by victims of online fraud in 4,850 cyber crime cases in 2022, a whopping ₹232.34 crore was lost in 5,342 cases in 2023. The Officials froze ₹7.57 crore in 2022 and ₹46 crore was frozen in 2023.

“Cases of economic offences dominate Cyberabad commissionerate with several industries, companies and enterprises present here. Our focus is to have proper delivery of justice with faster disposal of white collar offences (WCO) to ensure that people do not lose their hard earned money in these cases,” said the official.

Enforcement against narcotics

There is going to be a crackdown against narcotics in the coming year, said the Commissioner.

“Cyberabad has the most number of farmhouses and pubs. We have started the crackdown with a focus on certain areas in the Commissionerate. Our target is on the flow of drugs and to track the peddlers to the origin. Meanwhile, more canines are being trained to specifically sniff out narcotics from crowded places,” said the officials.

In the year 2023, a total of 277 cases were registered with the arrest of 567 persons in Cyberabad. The 567 accused individuals include two suppliers, 550 peddlers/middlemen, and 15 consumers.

Speaking of the seizures, the official said that a total ₹27.82 crore worth narcotics was seized in 2023, as opposed to ₹12.42 crore in 2022.

Traffic congestions

Commissioner Mohanty said that the solutions to deal with traffic congestion/woes should be as dynamic as the issues.

“What worked as a solution two years back might not work today. Traffic is a persistent problem and we are seeing what best we can do by utilising our manpower and resources to the fullest. We also require coordination with the GHMC, HMDA and Railways etc. We will try to have a word with them to see what solutions we can work on. We will also try to work on staggered timing of IT employees by having a word with the concerned parties,” he said.

In 2023, motorists ended up paying ₹104.54 crore in penalties in the Commissionerate. In 2022, the amount was ₹126.92 crore.

Crime against women

The Commissionerate witnessed a slight drop in crimes against women in 2023 with 2,356 cases, as opposed to 2,389 cases in 2022. Cases of sexual assault also went down with 259 reported in 2023 and 316 in 2022.

SHE Teams of Cyberabad apprehended 2,587 persons in decoy operations and counselled 3,032 respondents in 66 sessions. “As many as 88 FIRs and 2,580 petty cases were booked. Nine child marriages were averted and the online decoy operations resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals,” said the annual report.