CWPRS team inspects Medigadda barrage

Published - May 23, 2024 01:03 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

An expert team comprising three members from the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) inspected the Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

The team made a thorough examination of the defunct Medigadda barrage as part of geotechnical and geophysical investigations, stability analysis, sources said.

Govt’s dilemma on Medigadda repairs continues; CM wants action against officials over clearance certificate

The Central agency has expertise in multidisciplinary domains including carrying out studies pertaining to hydraulic and structural designs of dams. The visit of the experts from CWPRS to Medigadda assumes significance in the wake of renewed efforts by the agencies concerned to facilitate rehabilitation work on the barrage at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that an expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had suggested certain interim measures to be initiated before the rainy season to maintain the status quo of the distressed condition. The Medigadda barrage remained virtually defunct ever since the sinking of piers in the 7th Block of the barrage on October 21, 2023.

