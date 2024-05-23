CWPRS team inspects Medigadda barrage

An expert team comprising three members from the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) inspected the Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team made a thorough examination of the defunct Medigadda barrage as part of geotechnical and geophysical investigations, stability analysis, sources said.

The Central agency has expertise in multidisciplinary domains including carrying out studies pertaining to hydraulic and structural designs of dams. The visit of the experts from CWPRS to Medigadda assumes significance in the wake of renewed efforts by the agencies concerned to facilitate rehabilitation work on the barrage at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that an expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had suggested certain interim measures to be initiated before the rainy season to maintain the status quo of the distressed condition. The Medigadda barrage remained virtually defunct ever since the sinking of piers in the 7th Block of the barrage on October 21, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.