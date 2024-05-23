GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CWPRS team inspects Medigadda barrage

Published - May 23, 2024 01:03 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

An expert team comprising three members from the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) inspected the Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

The team made a thorough examination of the defunct Medigadda barrage as part of geotechnical and geophysical investigations, stability analysis, sources said.

Govt’s dilemma on Medigadda repairs continues; CM wants action against officials over clearance certificate

The Central agency has expertise in multidisciplinary domains including carrying out studies pertaining to hydraulic and structural designs of dams. The visit of the experts from CWPRS to Medigadda assumes significance in the wake of renewed efforts by the agencies concerned to facilitate rehabilitation work on the barrage at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that an expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had suggested certain interim measures to be initiated before the rainy season to maintain the status quo of the distressed condition. The Medigadda barrage remained virtually defunct ever since the sinking of piers in the 7th Block of the barrage on October 21, 2023.

NDSA seeks more info to suggest interim rehabilitation works for Medigadda

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.