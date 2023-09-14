CWC, Vijay Bheri meetings in Hyderabad will be historic: Uttam

September 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nalgonda MP and CEC member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 and the Vijaya Bheri meeting at Tukkuguda near Shamshabad airport on September 17 will be historic events.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, along with AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC Strategy Committee chairman Prem Sagar Rao, and other prominent members, Mr. Uttam said that the Congress party’s 130-year legacy would witness its first-ever CWC meeting in Hyderabad, a city that commemorates the 75th anniversary of its merger, from the erstwhile Hyderabad State, with the Indian Union.

He said that the Vijaya Bheri meeting is expected to be one of the largest political rallies in India and would witness the presence of the entire top echelon of the Congress; Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Chief Ministers and all senior leaders.

He said that during the Vijaya Bheri meeting on September 17, five pivotal guarantees would be unveiled. “Sonia Gandhi has always honoured her commitments, as evident when she promised the people of Telangana statehood and subsequently fulfilled it. The Congress firmly believes in honouring its promises, and the five guarantees presented during the meeting will be no exception,” he said.

“The Congress’ legacy of commitment can be traced through its numerous achievements, including granting statehood to Telangana, initiating crop loans for farmers nationwide; establishing the historic National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) for labourers, introducing RTI Act to ensure transparency in governance, implementing the Food Security Act, ensuring that no citizen goes hungry, championing the Right to Education Act, implementing the Old Pension Scheme in Himachal Pradesh, and rapid action by the Karnataka Congress government, which executed four out of the five guarantees within the first 100 days of tenure. This track record testifies the party’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of its citizens and the nation’s progress,” he said.

Stating that the trend and undercurrent were very clear that there was a silent wave sweeping across Telangana in favour of Congress, Mr. Uttam expressed confidence that the Congress party would win more than 70 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. He attributed this to the “mis-governance, corruption, and arrogance of the present BRS government.” He also highlighted the “secret alliance between the BJP and the ruling BRS.”

“The BJP’s visible retreat in Telangana, seemingly to enhance BRS’ electoral prospects, won’t escape the notice of Telangana’s astute citizens, especially the minorities,” he remarked, voicing confidence in their discernment.

The Nalgonda MP appealed to the people of Telangana to turn out in massive numbers for the Vijaya Bheri meeting, demonstrating their steadfast support for the Congress.

