CWC meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 16; party will hold rally to announce ‘five guarantees’ for Telangana on Sept 17

September 04, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Hyderabad on September 16 in a city hotel that is being identified by the local leadership.

The extended Working Committee meeting will be held on September 17 and it will be attended by all the CWC members, PCC Presidents, CLP leaders and Parliamentary Party office-bearers.

Sources said the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy is personally looking into the venue of the meeting. They have already identified four to five hotels within the city that could accommodate 200 members likely to come for the meeting.

A final decision on the venue will be taken by the AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal who is coming to Hyderabad on September 6 evening to discuss the venue and other arrangements to be made.

Party sources ruled out holding the meeting at any resort on the outskirts of the city as the party wants to make it a big affair within the city to catch the attention of the maximum number of people and create the narrative that the party was coming back to power at any cost.

A senior leader told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity that holding such meetings in a resort would be convenient but it wouldn’t get the publicity it deserves with the elections just a few months away.

Rally with ‘Five Guarantees’ for Telangana

The meeting will be followed by a massive Congress rally near Hyderabad, where the ‘Five Guarantees’ for Telangana will also be announced. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also flag off the cavalcade of CWC members, PCC Presidents and CLP leaders who will visit each of the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana.

On September 18, Congress workers will launch a door-to-door campaign in their respective constituencies against the BRS government. Leaders will attend a community lunch with influencers, followed by a Bharat Jodo March.

Revanth’s request

Mr. Revanth Reddy earlier pitched for the event to be held in Hyderabad to gain maximum publicity for the party when it is seeing brighter chances of coming back after the 9-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The Congress is confident of the internal surveys that had projected a very positive picture for it even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen a decline in popular support in the last four months, particularly after the change of State president, Bandi Sanjay. His replacement sent a wrong signal to the party cadre who now feel the firepower from the party in attacking the BRS is missing.

