CWC issues flood alert to districts along Krishna in TS, AP

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood alert to Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts in Telangana and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday intimating the officials that flood in the river Krishna would be in the range of 3 lakh cusecs or more, to caution people living in the villages along the river course.

As the discharge of flood from Jurala reached over 2.88 lakh cusecs from 28 spillway gates and power house at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Srisailam project officials have opened four crest gates at around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday discharging 1.11 lakh cusecs of flood from the spillway, in addition to 69,000 cusecs after power generation, towards Nagarjunasagar.

The project officials of Nagarjunasagar have also alerted the revenue and police officials in Suryapet and Guntur district that flood in the river course could go beyond 2.5 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning.

Rising flood

In addition to the release of flood from Jurala, Srisailam dam was also getting about 87,000 cusecs of water with the trend of further rise at 9 p.m.

The authorities of Nagarjunasagar have lifted two spillway gates for 10 feet height each around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and by 9 p.m. another four gates were lifted to discharge a flood of nearly 90,000 cusecs from the spillway and another 33,000 cusecs after power generation.

The CWC has forecast inflows in the range of 2.83 lakh cusecs into Narayanpur, 2.74 lakh cusecs into Jurala and 1.45 lakh cusecs into Tungabhadra dams by Wednesday morning as there was widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna and its tributaries.

Heavy rains

These areas have been getting heavy rains for the last 4-5 days, the rains are expected to continue for another 3-4 days.

Release of flood from Narayanpur towards Jurala was around 2.58 lakh cusecs from 11 spillway gates on Tuesday evening and it is expected to be over 2.8 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the discharge of flood from Sriramsagar in the Godavari Basin was continuing at over 45,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening and the volume of flood being released from Yellamapally Barrage was nearly 80,000 cusecs.