CWC faults delay in joint survey of Polavaram submergence areas

April 03, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has directed Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Andhra Pradesh government to take up a joint survey involving Telangana on the project submergence areas in Telangana without any further delay and expressed its content over the negligence on taking up joint survey.

At a meeting organised by the CWC in New Delhi on Monday, the agency told the PPA to hold a meeting with Telangana and A.P. on April 10 on moving forward over the joint survey. Two other stakeholders, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, have refused to accept the Gopalakrishna Committee and demanded for a study and public hearing afresh. The meeting was chaired by CWC Chairman Kushvinder Vohra.

Led by Engineer-in-Chief B. Nagender Rao, Chief Engineer (Kothagudem) A. Srinivas Reddy, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande and inter-State board Director Subrahmany Prasad have put forth strong argument on behalf of Telangana. They objected to the delay on joint survey of submergence areas even after the CWC decision.

They faulted A.P. for delaying the joint survey with unreasonable argument and sought identification of submergence areas in Telangana at full reservoir level of Polavaram also the obstructions to be caused in the natural drainage system in the immediate upstream areas in Telangana, keeping in view the July 2022 flood.

Telangana side wanted the PPA to take up flood protection measures for Manugur Heavy Water Plant and the historical Bhadrachalam temple by identifying eight outfall regulator levels in Bhadrachalam town, take up survey on drainage congestion in Kinnerasani, Murreduvagu and another 6-7 rivulets and not storing water in Polavaram till all issues and protections measures are addressed.

Further, Telangana sought getting model studies conducted by the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, or any other experts team and also to implement measures suggested by the Supreme Court to address issues raised by the stakeholder States.

From Andhra Pradesh, its ENC C. Narayana Reddy, Polavaram CE Sudhakar Babu, ENC of Odisha Ashutosh Das, Chief Engineer from Chhattisgarh R.K. Nagariya and PPA officials attended the meeting.