CVC secretary visits Midhani

October 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) secretary P. Daniel on Friday visited Midhani and observed the modernised facilities, including the new titanium shop, forge press and others. Midhani chairman and managing director S.K. Jha explained the new facilities to him.

After the visit, Mr. Daniel released a compendium of CVC circulars–2023 and praised the vigilance activities undertaken by the management and the vigilance department. Top officials of Midhani, including directors N. Gowri Sankara Rao (finance) and T. Muthukumar (production and marketing), were present.

Later, Mr. Daniel had an interactive session with senior officials, wherein he shared his views stressing the importance of ways of eradicating corruption in professional as well as personal lives. He also acknowledged the contribution of Midhani in strengthening the strategic needs of the defence sector, accoding to a press release.

