C.V. Anand meets 74th batch of IPS officers at ICCC 

January 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IPS probationary officers of the 74th batch visited the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office on Road No. 12 Banjara Hills on Saturday.

The visit was aimed at imparting knowledge on the role of technology in policing and the overall functioning of the command control centre.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand spoke to the officers about the features at the ICCC such as a technology fusion centre, crisis management centre and CCTV and analytics.

He advised the young officers to keep themselves abreast of technological advancements for use in policing, including fighting challenges of cyber crimes and narcotics.

