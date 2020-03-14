Cut in eligibility age to benefit 6.6 lakh new Aasara pensioners

HYDERABAD

14 March 2020

Disbursement to begin from new financial year

As many as 6.62 lakh more beneficiaries would get pension with the reduction in eligibility age for old age pensions to 57 years, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 38.72 lakh.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao responding to several members in the Legislative Assembly here on Saturday said all those who attain the age of 57 years will get the pensions from the new financial year.

The government made a budgetary allocation of ₹11,758 crore for 2020-21, including ₹2,355 crore for the additional numbers becoming eligible. He also said that district-wise camps would be set up to identify the physically challenged for the pensions to those with disability. Some members pointed out that if an old man has four sons and one son held an outsourced job, the old man was not being given pension and urged that such persons be sanctioned pension. Others requested for pension to patients undergoing dialysis. The beedi workers should be sanctioned pension without reference to PF cut-off date.

He said that after pensions were doubled to ₹2,016, old people were happy as their family members were giving them due respect and ₹879 crore were being disbursed every month towards Aasara pensions to various categories.

Check Dams

Finance Minister T.Harish Rao said that after formation of Telangana 146 check dams were sanctioned and 53 were completed and remaining were in progress. These would irrigate an ayacut of 56,776 acres. Government with an estimate of ₹3,825 crore, gave administrative sanction to 1,200 check dams from fourth order to eighth order over the major and medium irrigation project ayacut flows.

Of the 1,200 proposed check dams, 600 would be constructed in this year and another 600 in the next financial year.

About 3,000 OTs (off take sluices) in major medium irrigation canals were taken up with ₹471 crore and 70% of work was completed. The check dams were planned to conserve every rain drop. The check dams would help in impounding water throughout the year. They have 15 tmc water storage and would irrigate about 3 lakh acres.