November 24, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Hyderabad Customs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday night seized gold from three passengers in separate instances. Officials said a total of 970.4 grams of gold, worth about ₹61.2 lakh, was seized.

“The passengers had arrived from Jeddah and Dubai with the smuggled gold concealed in their luggage. They were detained upon suspicion,” said officials. Three cases were booked and an investigation was launched to probe them.

