HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 20:36 IST

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, recovered 6.06 kgs of gold worth ₹ 2.96 crore from a passenger who concealed it in a rechargeable lantern. They have registered a case for smuggling gold against the passenger who has arrived in a flight from Dubai, on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising