Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, recovered 6.06 kgs of gold worth ₹ 2.96 crore from a passenger who concealed it in a rechargeable lantern. They have registered a case for smuggling gold against the passenger who has arrived in a flight from Dubai, on Tuesday.
Customs officials seize 6.06 kgs gold
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
October 19, 2021 20:36 IST
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
October 19, 2021 20:36 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 8:37:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/customs-officials-seize-606-kgs-gold/article37075702.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story