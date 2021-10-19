Telangana

Customs officials seize 6.06 kgs gold

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, recovered 6.06 kgs of gold worth ₹ 2.96 crore from a passenger who concealed it in a rechargeable lantern. They have registered a case for smuggling gold against the passenger who has arrived in a flight from Dubai, on Tuesday.


Telangana
