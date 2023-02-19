‘Custodial death’: Congress demands action against Medak police

February 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded the government to consider the final video call of Mohd Abdul Qadir Khan as the dying declaration and take action against the police involved in his ‘murder’.

Mr. Reddy said in a statement here that the State government should set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of Qadir Khan, who succumbed allegedly due to the grievous injuries caused by Medak Police. He also wanted the government to announce a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the victim’s family.

In a separate statement, former Minister Shabbir Ali asked why Home Minister Mahmood Ali was silent on this issue? “Why is he not at least acknowledging the custodial death? Is this the KCR government’s example of ‘friendly policing’,” he asked?

He said that Qadir Khan was first picked up from Hyderabad as a suspect in a theft case, brutally tortured for five days at a police station in Medak and then placed under illegal house arrest. He was denied medical help although he suffered multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine and renal failure.

“The media has been reporting about the incident after Qadir Khan was admitted to hospital and the victim himself recorded a video narrating how he was tortured by the police. But neither the Home Minister nor the DGP or other police officials reacted and now after his death, they are busy trying to cover up everything,” he said.