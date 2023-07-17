ADVERTISEMENT

Custodial death case booked as man faints after interrogation, dies

July 17, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 32-year-old man allegedly died of a stroke while he was being taken into custody by Gachibowli police following a scuffle. A custodial death case was booked. 

Officials said Nitish, a security guard, was pulled up for questioning and brought to the police station following a Dial 100 call about a scuffle. “We followed up on the call and brought both parties to the police station for questioning and to record their statements. Nitish had beaten up a person who sustained a fracture and head injury,” said the police

However, while Nitish was being questioned, he fainted on the police station premises and was rushed to a nearby hospital. “While undergoing treatment, he suffered a stroke and died,” added the officials. 

