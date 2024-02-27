ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains on two-day technical fest in CBIT

February 27, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Prof. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Prof. M. Kumar, Director of Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory Dr. R. Balamuralikrishnan, and CBIT principal Prof. C V Narasimhulu inaugurating ‘Sudhee 2024’ on CBIT campus. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sudhee, the annual two-day national-level technical festival of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), came to a close on the college campus on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) R. Balamuralikrishnan, who was the chief guest, highlighted the use of technology to solve social problems. The guest of honour, M. Kumar of the Department of Civil Engineering, Osmania University, stressed on the impact of outcome-based education.  He highlighted how innovation, research and technology solve societal issues and urged students to take up societal challenges and provide solutions to them.

Principal C.V. Narasimhulu said Sudhee is all about inspiration, integration and innovation.  The event is poised to be a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and technology. With a plethora of events and competitions, students had a chance to enhance their skills, learn from experts, and compete on the national level, he said.

Sudhee chairman P. Ravinder Reddy listed the history of Sudhee and the contribution of faculty and students to make the event a grand success. Student association president Dhruva Saxena said the event provided a platform for students to showcase their technical skills, participate in competitions, and interact with industry experts.

The fest aims to foster innovation and creativity among future technocrats. All the departments of the college conducted various events and competitions during the event.

