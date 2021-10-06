Curtains on two-day forensic conference at AIIMS Bibinagar

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 22:02 IST

The two-day annual international conference of South India Medico Legal Association (SIMLA) with the theme ‘Integrated Forensics – A multi-disciplinary approach to solve crime’ organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, ended on Wednesday.

Director of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics Dr K Thangaraj was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony. He spoke on the importance of DNA finger printing in solving crimes and medico-legal cases, how available biological material is used to track down a person involved in a crime, how India became one of the three countries to develop its own probe (stretch of repetitive DNA used to identify people), changes in DNA technology, its applications and other aspects.

National and international guest speakers shared their experience.

AIIMS Executive Director Dr Vikas Bhatia said that they will establish a state of the art forensic medicine department with advanced high-end technology for medico-legal work.

Dr Rahul Narang, dean, Dr Neeraj Agarwal, medical superintendent, Dr Divya Reddy, registration coordinator, and others were present during the two-day conference.