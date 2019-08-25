Curtains on Teej festivities

The nine-day Teej festival of Lambada tribals and Mathura community in former united Adilabad district concluded on a high note on Saturday. Teej or wheat saplings raised in bamboo baskets was immersed in local water bodies by young girls of the communities on the final day.

As per tradition, unmarried girls raise the teej for nine days with the belief that their married life will be blissful.

The festivities include singing and dancing with the teej central to it.

The wheat seedlings are cultivated in the oldi (bamboo basket) and unmarried girls water them every day besides praying for the well being of family and villagers, said Rathod Parashuram Naik, the chief of Indervelli mandal unit of the Banjara association.

The oldi is kept at the place provided for it at the village head’s home before it is immersed on the final day, or Gokul ashtami, explained Rathod Rohidas, elder of Harkapur tanda in the mandal.