Curtains on sports meet of Hyderabad city police

March 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The four-day sports meet of Hyderabad city police, which was held at Shiv Kumar Lal police stadium, came to a triumphant conclusion on Saturday with a spectacular closing ceremony.

The event was graced by K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Finance, who presided over the ceremony as the chief guest and received the guard of honour from all the sporting contingents. The highlight of the day was the tug of war between the chief guest team and the police commissioner team, which saw the chief guest team emerge winners with a 2-1 score.

The City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters was the overall winner in the competition and the CSW-Task Force team stood second. Constable Revanth of CAR and woman police constable Sahiti of south-east zone stood as the fastest man and woman.

Fencing was a special attraction of the event, while the 100-metre sprints and relays by men and women left the audience spellbound. The scintillating dance performances and patriotic songs added to the excitement of the day. K9 units stellar search, fighting, guard skills enthralled the gathering.

The closing ceremony also included distribution of trophies and medals to the winners of various events.

Lauding the competitive spirit, Commissioner CV Anand congratulated the winners. “The contingents drenching in rain, which started towards the end, reflects the hardships of our duty today and everyday,” he said.