Curtains come down on Ramanujacharya fete in Telangana

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint Ramanujacharya that has been named ‘Statue of Equality’ at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Main function to be attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao postponed to Feb.19

The 13-day rituals connected with the unveiling of saint Ramanujacharya’s statue at Muchintal came to a close with the statue being consecrated by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Monday evening.

However, the main function ‘Shanti Kalyanam’, which was to be attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has been postponed to February 19. The Jeeyar Swamy announced that history will be created when the evet is held on that day.

Earlier, hundreds of ruthviks, who participated in the rituals throughout the 13 days, chanted slokas and offered prayers en masse in front of the 216-foot statue. A holy fire was also held to mark the conclusion.

Beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several other VIPs had participated on different days of the fete.