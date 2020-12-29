Curry leaves and fruit bearing saplings to houses

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewing Palle Pragathi programme in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

29 December 2020 21:58 IST

CM reviews Palle Pragathi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to supply saplings of curry leaves plant and fruit bearing plants to houses in villages under Palle Pragathi programme.

Reviewing the implementation of the programme, he asked officials to give top priority to improve greenbelt in villages. Apart from ₹ five lakh allotted to each village for creation of natural forest in villages and availability of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds at their disposal, the government had earmarked 10 % of budget of gram panchayats for green belt improvement. The money should be used for the purpose.

He recalled that the government wanted clean and green villages through the programme and the targets were already achieved. The sanitation drive and increasing greenery in villages should, however, continue.

The government had decided to set up common dumping yards in all villages. Land was identified for the purpose in 12,734 villages and works had commenced. Construction at some other places will begin soon. He expected cremation grounds to come into use in all villages in two or three months.