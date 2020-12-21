Currencies of different countries seized at Hyderabad airport

The passenger, who was scheduled to fly on Air Arabia flight no G9-459, was caught during security check.

The sleuths of Central Industrial Security Force along with Customs officials apprehended a Sharjah-bound passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, in the wee hours of December 21 and seized foreign currency equivalent to over ₹32.53 lakh from his possession.

While scanning the baggage, officials at the security check of international departures identified suspicious images and upon conducting a physical check, they found forex comprising of U.S. Dollars, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal equivalent to ₹32,53,274, sources said.

“He was trying to smuggle the foreign currency to Sharjah after exchanging them at a cheaper value here,” they said.