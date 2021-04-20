Curbs on use of loudspeakers in ULBs’ campaign

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 19:52 IST

In view of night curfew allowed only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has restricted the use of loudspeakers for public meetings and road shows as part of the campaign for elections to seven urban local bodies and for filling nine casual vacancies in nine other ULBs. They would be permitted only between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the wake of State government imposing night curfew to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The election authority has issued the revised timings on Tuesday after the issuance of orders by the State government on imposing the night curfew till the month-end from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. everyday. However, the use of loudspeakers in all other cases (other purposes related to electioneering) remains between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as notified earlier.

It has also directed the competent authorities to keep in mind the guidelines issued by the Commission in the past and the State government on Tuesday while issuing permission to political parties and the contesting candidates to conduct election rallies and public meetings.

Advertising

Advertising

Ordinary elections to seven ULBs, including Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation and Atchampet, Siddipet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities as also casual vacancies to nine ward members seats in as many ULBs including GHMC are scheduled to be held on April 30.