Curb illegal adoptions: DLSA

Despite strict guidelines, illegal adoptions are still continuing in Warangal and that needs to be curbed at once, said District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary G. Maheshnath on Thursday.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Adoption Regulations” organised by the Warangal Rural District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) here.

He added that adoptions done in a proper way safeguard the rights of children. “Lack of awareness on legal adoption methods helps middlemen exploit parents and children are subjected to trafficking and other exploitations,” he pointed out.

East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Nagaraju stressed the need to sensitise people about adoptions. He said that the details of those giving information about illegal adoptions and gender determination tests would be kept secret.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu expressed concern over female infanticide and girl child selling and called for corrective measures to protect child rights.

District Welfare Officer K. Chinnaiah said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the rights of children. “Anganwadi teachers should report to the authorities if they find any instance of child rights violation. There should be coordinated efforts between all departments to protect children,” Chinnaiah said. DM&HO Ch Madhusudan said that female infanticide was one of the major problems in the society.

DCPO G. Mahender Reddy gave an account of illegal adoptions and awareness programmes conducted in the district through a Power Point presentation. He administered a pledge for the protection of child rights and eradication of female infanticide.

District registrar R. Tulasi, Narsampet and Wardhannapet area hospitals’ superintendents P. Gopal and B. Narasimha Swamy were present. Later, the DLSA secretary released posters stressing on legal adoptions.