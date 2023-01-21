Culture Ministry scuppers dance fest plan at Ramappa temple; venue shifted

January 21, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Eminent Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi danseuse Mallika Sarabhai, who was supposed to perform against the backdrop of Ramappa Temple in Palampet on January 21, will now give a dance recital at the KUDA Open Grounds in Warangal. For, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the World Heritage Site, did not give permission for the dance fest, according the organisers of the festival.

“So, I cannot celebrate Shiva Shakti at a UNESCO heritage Shiva Temple because I am a critic of the BJP. So, like the poor Dalit devotees who have to worship from outside the temple, we will perform just outside. No subtlety about official Ministerial views any more,” wrote Mallika Sarabhai in a social media post after learning about the rejection of permission.

Ms.Sarabhai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, is the daughter of space scientist Vikram Sarabhai and danseuse Mrinalini Sarabhai.

The dance programme was earlier scheduled for December 24, but the organisers, Kakatiya Heritage Trust, had to cancel it as they did not get permission in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on December 28. “The ASI officials did not give us any reason in writing but made it clear that the dance performance would not get permission if it is Mallika Sarabhai. We have been forced to shift the venue,” said B.V.Papa Rao of Kakatiya Heritage Trust.

“Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Konark (Odisha) have emerged as great dance centres with world-famous festivals. We thought we can do something similar at Ramappa, is a World Heritage Site in Telangana. Beginning with a one-day event, we wanted to expand it to a three-day celebration. But we have been stopped from doing so,” said Mr.Rao, blaming the Ministry of Culture for intransigence.

A text message to Minister of Culture G.Kishan Reddy did not elicit any response till the time of publishing.