Cultural legacy: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attends ‘Alai Balai’ 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy praised the long-standing efforts of veteran politician from the State and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in preserving Telangana’s cultural heritage. He participated in the ‘Alai Balai’ event organised at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Sunday. The event, a Dasara tradition for the past 19 years, was initiated by Mr. Dattatreya to revive and celebrate the region’s fading customs, while his daughter and Alai Balai Foundation chairperson Bandaru Vijayalakshmi is hosting the event. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma was the chief guest at this event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reddy highlighted the pivotal role of ‘Alai Balai’ during the Telangana Statehood movement, stating that the cultural event inspired the formation of a political Joint Action Committee (JAC) when the struggle for Statehood was delayed. “Alai Balai has been instrumental in bringing together people from all walks of life and encouraging their participation in the Telangana movement,” he remarked, emphasising its significance beyond mere festivity.

The Chief Minister acknowledged Mr. Dattatreya’s contribution to fostering unity and camaraderie through the event, which has attracted participation from various political and social leaders over the years. “Alai Balai reminds us of Bandaru Dattatreya’s tireless efforts,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

He also congratulated Ms. Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, who has taken over the responsibility of organising the event, and expressed confidence that Ms. Vijayalakshmi would successfully carry forward her father’s legacy, ensuring the continuation of this cultural celebration.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need to conduct such events to foster unity among the people. He said, “Festivals are not just held to invoke deities but also to fulfil social obligations, such as promoting unity among people. This tradition must be continued.”

Governors of Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, and Rajasthan— Gurmeet Singh, C.H. Vijayashankar, and Haribhau Bagade respectively, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, and several other leaders participated in the event.