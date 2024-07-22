GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cultural heritage of ancient tribal populations altered by recent demographic changes, says report

Published - July 22, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB-Hyderabad) and DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences-Lucknow have established for the first time that the language of Austroasiatic-speaking tribal groups has been altered by the recent demographic changes.

About 5% Indians speak Austroasiatic languages, largely by the ancient tribal populations of Odisha, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand. Overall, Austroasiatic speakers have retained their languages firmly for the last 4,000 years but recently some of these populations have started adopting Indo-European languages, said CCMB scientist Kumarasamy Thangaraj on Monday.

“This linguistic shift largely has sociocultural effects and presents a threat to the Austroasiatic languages if this trend continues, given [that] a small number of people speak these languages. The risk though is still rather small,” he said in an official release.

“Our study strongly suggests that most ancient tribal groups of Eastern India still maintain their cultural heritage very firmly despite the high level of industrialisation and demographic changes” said BSIP scientist and co-author Niraj Rai.

The high-throughput genetic study on the East Indian tribal populations involved four major tribal populations — Bathudi, Bhumij, Ho and Mahali from Odisha. Researchers examined the genetic affinities of these populations and a few Indo-European speakers from nearby areas.

Their findings suggest that the two groups do not mix genetically. Linguistic mixing between Austroasiatic and Indo-European speakers could likely have happened due to industrialisation (movement of Indo-European speakers probably from neighbouring states) and modernisation (cultural exchange, probably due to marriages, trade or education.

The close cultural contacts could have made some of the Austroasiatic speakers adopt Indo-European as a primary language. The study did not find any Indo-European speaking population who have adopted the Austroasiatic language.

“Considering the fact that India is one of the most diverse assemblage of people in the world, this research work is significant in demonstrating the origin of Austroasiatic speakers and demographic changes that happened in the deep past and those ongoing,” said CCMB director Vinay Kumar Nandicoori.

Other institutes involved in the study are Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR-Ghaziabad); Shreyanshi Health Care Private Limited, Raipur and Chhattisgarh; and Panjab University-Chandigarh. The findings are published in international journal Heliyon by Cell Press, added the release.

