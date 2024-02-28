GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cultural fest to mark Lamakaan anniversary from March 1

The three-day festival will see Suleman Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, deliver a talk on ‘Roots of Composite Culture in the Deccan’ among other events

February 28, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lamakaan, the open cultural space, will begin its three-day 14th annual festival from March 1 (Friday). The festival will include events such as performances, talks, workshops and discussions over a whole gamut of topics.

Sanjiv Saraf and Huma Khalil, founder and creative director respectively, of Rekhta, are scheduled to speak on March 3 (Sunday).

Suleman Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, is scheduled to deliver a talk on ‘Roots of Composite Culture in the Deccan’. Digital rights and privacy researcher Srinivas Kodali will speak about modern day governance and its impact on the country.

Founded in 2010, Lamakaan, over the last year, produced 382 events. As many as 98 film and documentary screenings, 49 workshops, 72 plays, 18 exhibitions, 22 musical events, 43 discussions and 12 seminars were organised here.

With a founding vision of creating a hub of progressive cultural practices, the founders and trustees believe that it has emerged as a sustainable model for creating diverse communities of practitioners in many fields.

