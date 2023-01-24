Cuba to give first vaccine ever against alzheimers, says Aleida

January 24, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cuba is about to give the mankind the first vaccine against alzheimers, lung cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and other dreadful diseases as development of the vaccine is in final stage, said Aleida Guevera, daughter of Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevera, who was in city as part of her India tour. She participated in India - Cuba solidarity meeting held on Monday. .

Education sector, particularly medicine, in Cuba is highly progressive and developed and Cuban doctors working in over 56 countries is proof of it. It’s possible with the vision of Cuban national leader Fidel Castro, she said.

In spite of economic and other sanctions imposed by the U.S., Cuba is progressing with a steely resolve and the high standards set by the country in education sectors is an outcome of it, Dr. Aleida said. She noted that Cuba’s aim is to save mankind from dreaded diseases such as cancer.

Socialist countries always stand for their people and people’s interests are supreme for them unlike the capitalist countries which make business with people’s needs, said vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar.

