ADVERTISEMENT

Cuba to give first vaccine ever against alzheimers, says Aleida

January 24, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Aleida Guevera noted that Cuba’s aim is to save mankind from dreaded diseases such as cancer.

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Alieda Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara. File. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Cuba is about to give the mankind the first vaccine against alzheimers, lung cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and other dreadful diseases as development of the vaccine is in final stage, said Aleida Guevera, daughter of Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevera, who was in city as part of her India tour. She participated in India - Cuba solidarity meeting held on Monday. .

Education sector, particularly medicine, in Cuba is highly progressive and developed and Cuban doctors working in over 56 countries is proof of it. It’s possible with the vision of Cuban national leader Fidel Castro, she said.

In spite of economic and other sanctions imposed by the U.S., Cuba is progressing with a steely resolve and the high standards set by the country in education sectors is an outcome of it, Dr. Aleida said. She noted that Cuba’s aim is to save mankind from dreaded diseases such as cancer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Socialist countries always stand for their people and people’s interests are supreme for them unlike the capitalist countries which make business with people’s needs, said vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US