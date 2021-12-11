CT Scanner worth ₹2 crore inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital

A CT Scanner worth ₹2 crore was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital by Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday.

Head of the radiology department at the hospital Dr. P. Sreehari said that charges for diagnostic tests at private hospitals depend on the body part being scanned. Around ₹3,000-₹4,000 is charged for scanning brain using contrast, ₹6,500 for abdomen, and ₹3,500 for chest. This will be performed free of cost at Gandhi Hospital.

Since thousands of patients, including those who meet with accidents, get admitted at this hospital, the list of patients waiting for a CT Scan is huge. With this, the hospital will have two CT Scanners now.

The hospital requires a Cath Lab, and an MRI machine too. Mr. Harish Rao said that ₹12.5 crore worth MRI machine, and ₹6.5 crore worth Cath Lab would be arranged here in 45 days.

He added that a 200-bed Mother and Child Healthcare Centre would be opened in six days.