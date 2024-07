Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday inaugurated a physiotherapy unit, and CT and MRI scan centres at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) hospital in Tarnaka. Mr. Prabhakar was joined by TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar and other TGSRTC officials. He later interacted with the staff and patients, and discussed the facilities and services provided at the hospital.

