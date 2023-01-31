CSRB to organise Social Entrepreneurship Summit

January 31, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will be organising the second edition of Social Entrepreneurship Summit - Impulse - to recognise, appreciate, connect and strengthen multiple stakeholders of the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The summit will be held on February 4, 2023 at Bala Vikasa CSRB campus in Keesara with hundred leading institutions and individuals driving social innovations and impact investments across the country.

The event is supported by key innovation and incubation leaders like T-Hub, We-Hub, Nexus Incubator, Social Alpha, AgHub and Arthayan along with leading institutions like TISS(Mumbai), ISB, and CBIT.

This two-day summit will be hosting a day-long Social Startup Expo with 100+ social entrepreneurs and innovators exhibiting their products. Multiple events like panel discussions, pitching sessions and interactive workshops to engage diverse SE stakeholders on a gamut of thematic areas ranging from meaning and scope, leadership and management, impact investment and assessment, marketing, collaboration and convergence will also be organised as part of the summit.

Successful social entrepreneurs like Anshu Gupta, founder & director of Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan will be addressing the participants as keynote speakers.

Renowned professionals of the sector like Hari Krishnana, Aavishkaar Capital, AB Chakravarthy, country director, Upaya Social Ventures, Archana Pilla, Impact Advisor, The/Nudge, among others will be facilitating panel discussions and workshops.

Those interested may contact 7330949456 for more information.