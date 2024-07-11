CSR funds to be tapped to construct Sub Registrar Office buildings: Telangana Revenue Minister

Telangana government has decided to tap into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for construction of buildings for Sub Registrar Offices (SRO). The State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas said that maintenance of these offices will be handed over to the corporates for their better upkeep.

The Minister said that after examining the provisions of the Registration and Stamps Act and Rules, it was found that almost 80% of the revenue earned by the department was coming from 36 SROs. A proposal was floated to construct corporate level buildings for the offices, several of which are functioning from rented premises.

