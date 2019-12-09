CSR funds sought to improve school infra

Collector V. Chandra Shekar on Monday said the district administration is looking for help from industries, in the form of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), to improve school infrastructure.

“Improvement in basic amenities and infrastructure requirements, including dual desks, library books and interval snacks, will help children to do well in studies. Help from industry sponsors is requested,” he said.

Mr. Chandra Shekar, who was addressing district officials and representatives from various industries on Monday, said CSR engagement can address immediate requirements, such as needs of students preparing for exams. He said the district is aiming for 100% results in the forthcoming SSC exams. By conducting special and remedial classes, the results can be achieved, and help from industries can go towards paying for evening snacks for students, he said.

He informed that the administration is getting in touch with various sources, one of which is the Hyderabad Book Trust that has agreed to provide reference books to school libraries.