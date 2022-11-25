CSIR-NGRI scientists interact with students

November 25, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a tinkering activity of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) introduced schoolchildren to the possibilities that emerge out of science and innovation at Johnson Grammar High School ICSE & ISC, Mallapur, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists from CSIR-NGRI were invited to have an interactive session with the students.

Students from classes 9 to 12 were trained to build a DIY Innovation Project together. There were about 50 students and six teachers who participated in fabricating this kit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The “DIY project on water table measurement kit” can be used to measure the water level of our own surroundings. This generated an awareness among students towards the sustainability of aquifers.

Students were curious to know the extent, location and availability of groundwater resources. The event was supported by the JIGYASA team headed by Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Senior Principal Scientist at NGRI. Dr. Tanvi Arora, Senior Scientist, NGRI explained the formation of aquifers below the sub-surface and also explained the importance of groundwater in the “Sustainability Development Goals of United Nations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US