  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSIR-NGRI scientists interact with students

November 25, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a tinkering activity of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) introduced schoolchildren to the possibilities that emerge out of science and innovation at Johnson Grammar High School ICSE & ISC, Mallapur, on Friday.

Scientists from CSIR-NGRI were invited to have an interactive session with the students.

Students from classes 9 to 12 were trained to build a DIY Innovation Project together. There were about 50 students and six teachers who participated in fabricating this kit.

The “DIY project on water table measurement kit” can be used to measure the water level of our own surroundings. This generated an awareness among students towards the sustainability of aquifers.

Students were curious to know the extent, location and availability of groundwater resources. The event was supported by the JIGYASA team headed by Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Senior Principal Scientist at NGRI. Dr. Tanvi Arora, Senior Scientist, NGRI explained the formation of aquifers below the sub-surface and also explained the importance of groundwater in the “Sustainability Development Goals of United Nations.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.