CSIR-NGRI scientists interact with students

November 25, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

As part of a tinkering activity of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) introduced schoolchildren to the possibilities that emerge out of science and innovation at Johnson Grammar High School ICSE & ISC, Mallapur, on Friday.

Scientists from CSIR-NGRI were invited to have an interactive session with the students.

Students from classes 9 to 12 were trained to build a DIY Innovation Project together. There were about 50 students and six teachers who participated in fabricating this kit.

The “DIY project on water table measurement kit” can be used to measure the water level of our own surroundings. This generated an awareness among students towards the sustainability of aquifers.

Students were curious to know the extent, location and availability of groundwater resources. The event was supported by the JIGYASA team headed by Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Senior Principal Scientist at NGRI. Dr. Tanvi Arora, Senior Scientist, NGRI explained the formation of aquifers below the sub-surface and also explained the importance of groundwater in the “Sustainability Development Goals of United Nations.”