CSIR-NGRI scientist gets National Geoscience award

The Union Ministry of Mines has conferred the prestigious National Geoscience Award-2019 on Anand P. Singh, Emeritus Scientist, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad. Dr. Singh has made notable contribution towards understanding the tectonics of the southern Indian Shield, Deccan Volcanic Province and Rajmahal Traps regions using terrestrial gravity data.

His pioneering work has significant implications on unravelling the Precambrian tectonics of Southern Indian shield and modification of the Indian continental crust by plume activities. He aptly integrated gravity and geoid to delineate the Lithosphere-Asthenosphere Boundary (LAB) in the Indian subcontinent.

Dr Singh partook in preparation of the Gravity Map Series of India-2006 and made wide-ranging contribution towards Hydrocarbon exploration in Infracambrian Bikaner-Nagaur Basin. These maps are of immense use to understand regional tectonics and natural resource exploration, said a press release on Tuesday.