CSIR-NGRI scientist gets award for geophysics research

Published - August 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-NGRI chief scientist Bantu Prasanta Kumar was conferred the National Geoscience Award 2023 under geophysics/applied geophysics by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. The scientist has been engaged in unravelling 3D electrical sub-surface structure beneath the geological segments of the Indian shield. His research provided significant insights into the sub-surface complexities of the country’s geological landscape and understanding natural resources as well as the tectonic framework, according to a press release.

