CSIR-NGRI, GSI sign pact for ground gravity, magnetic studies in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

The outcomes of the project are expected to have a wide range of applications, including natural resource exploration, tectonic studies and improved geological mapping in the region.

Published - September 09, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) in Hyderabad and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Kolkata have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to carry out ‘Ground Gravity and Magnetic studies’ in the parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for 2024-26.

It marks a significant step towards advancing geophysical research and exploration in the country. This collaboration aims to strengthen the geological understanding of the southern region by the generation of new geophysical databases of high quality and resolution to promote mineral prospecting, said an official release.

Under this MoA, CSIR-NGRI will provide a comprehensive approach to data acquisition and interpretation. The outcomes of this project are expected to have a wide range of applications, including natural resource exploration, tectonic studies and improved geological mapping in the region.

Director of CSIR-NGRI Prakash Kumar and Deputy Director-General (Geophysics) of GSI Southern Region Syntai Manick Syiem signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials and key stakeholders from both organisations. The project will begin this month and will contribute to both scientific advancements and national development, added the release.

