CSIR-NGRI, GSI ink ₹99 crore pact for mineral exploration

January 01, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Monday gave the green light to a groundbreaking project in geological research and mineral exploration.

A collaboration with CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), the ₹99.73-crore project focusses on a comprehensive ‘Deep Seismic Reflection Survey (DSRS) and Magnetotelluric (MT) Survey’, spanning 700 kilometres across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, to study the intricate crustal architecture and unlock the region’s latent mineral potential.

The initiative is being spearheaded by CSIR-NGRI Director Prakash Kumar and GSI Director-General Janardan Prasad, according to an official release.

The execution of the project has been entrusted to chief scientist and head of the MT division Prasanta K. Patro, senior principal scientist Biswajit Mandal and their team.

Mr. Prasad stressed the project’s importance to understand the region’s geological makeup. Dr. Kumar expressed optimism about its far-reaching implications on mineral resource mapping and potential extraction avenues.