Telangana

CSIR-NGRI Director given INSA Fellowship

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 15 December 2021 00:01 IST
Updated: 15 December 2021 00:01 IST

CSIR-NGRI Director Virendera M. Tiwari has been bestowed with the prestigious Fellowship of Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi, on Tuesday.

A post-graduate in geophysics from Benarus Hindu University, he began his scientific career in NGRI and specialises in exploration geophysics, hydrology and geodynamics. Dr. Tiwari has contributed significantly to important R&D projects for the oil and mineral industries. He is also an elected fellow of National Academy of Sciences India, Indian Academy of Sciences and Telangana Academy of Sciences.

