CSIR-NGRI and NRSC-ISRO sign pact to study Himalayan range for quakes

CSIR-National Institute of Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a detailed investigation of the tectonic strain build up for the earthquakes in the Himalayan ranges on Tuesday.

NGRI director Prakash Kumar and NRSC deputy director K. Sreenivas were the signatories for the partnership. Both the organisations will collaborate for the next three years using the information on the crustal deformation measured at the ground through continuous GPS and satellite-based observations to calculate high resolution images of crustal deformation in the western Himalayas for the seismic hazard assessment, said a press release.