CSIR-NGRI and KABIL sign pact for minerals exploration

April 26, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

KABIL — a consortium comprising NALCO, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) — operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines and CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have signed a pact for a joint collaboration to explore critical minerals on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been formalised between KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited), represented by director (commercial) of NALCO and CEO of KABIL Sadashiv Samantaray and NGRI director Prakash Kumar at Bhubaneswar, said an official release here.

The chairman and managing director of NALCO and KABIL Sridhar Patra was also present at the ceremony where Mr. Prakash Kumar emphasised the pressing need of delving into critical minerals through comprehensive geophysical and geological investigations. Mr. Patra said the collaborative will become a catalyst for innovation and actionable insights, particularly for the ongoing projects spearheaded by KABIL. The NGRI is renowned for its expertise in delving into the Earth and depths through meticulous geophysical and geological studies.

The country’s steadfast commitment to achieving 50% of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030 underscores the urgency of securing a reliable supply of these minerals as they are vital components in electronics, renewable energy, defence, and telecommunications, added the release.