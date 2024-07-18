CSIR-NEERI to hold national conference on EIA

The CSIR-NEERI, Hyderabad zonal centre, will organise a one-day national conference titled ‘Environmental Impact Assessment: Resource Management and Policy Making 2024’ at National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme) in Yousufguda on July 19 (Friday). Minister for Environment, Forest, Science and Technology and Endowments Konda Surekha will be the chief guest. The conference is spread over three sessions — insights into EIA, resource management and policy making. The main goal of the conference is to address the regulations and policies of EIA by bringing government authorities, researchers and industrial personnel on a common platform to discuss the best practices and the challenges faced by industries, said chief scientist of the local centre Shaik Basha in a press release. CSIR-NEERI director Atul N. Vaidya will deliver the welcome address.

